Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.14 N/A -3.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 48.50% and an $169.33 consensus price target. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 consensus price target and a 73.83% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that United Therapeutics Corporation looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and United Therapeutics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 0%. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.