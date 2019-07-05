Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 101 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 and its Quick Ratio is has 23. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $158, while its potential upside is 36.18%. Meanwhile, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 102.90%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.