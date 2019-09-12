Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, with potential upside of 62.88%. Competitively the average target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,275.84% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.