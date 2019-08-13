Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 16.79 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, Seattle Genetics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, with potential upside of 47.37%. Competitively the consensus price target of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, which is potential 3.99% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, 1.1% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Seattle Genetics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.