Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Puma Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand, has 1.69 beta which makes it 69.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, with potential upside of 50.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.