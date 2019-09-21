Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $170.5, while its potential upside is 55.72%. Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, with potential upside of 181.45%. The results provided earlier shows that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has -83.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.