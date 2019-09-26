Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 43.98 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 60.52% at a $164.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49.6%. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.