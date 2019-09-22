Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

As Biotechnology companies, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mesoblast Limited are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 55.72% upside potential and an average target price of $170.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.