Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.79 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Intrexon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means Ascendis Pharma A/S’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price is $166.86, while its potential upside is 49.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Intrexon Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.