Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.78 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ascendis Pharma A/S and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 50.88% at a $169.33 average price target. Denali Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 46.14% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ascendis Pharma A/S seems more appealing than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 84.5%. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.