Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $169.33, and a 46.18% upside potential. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average target price and a 662.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.