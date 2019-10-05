Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 35.10M -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,199,551.99% -34.9% -31.9% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,063,829,787.23% -31.2% -28.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.62 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ascendis Pharma A/S and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $173, and a 78.94% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 6 of the 11 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.