Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioTime Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, BioTime Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$170.5 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 57.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 43.7% of BioTime Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than BioTime Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.