Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is a contrast between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 8.39 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $169.33, and a 47.49% upside potential. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average target price of $114.64, with potential upside of 59.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.