Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

We are contrasting Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.73 35.57M -3.74 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 19 0.00 21.52M -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and AVROBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ascendis Pharma A/S and AVROBIO Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,570,277.45% -34.9% -31.9% AVROBIO Inc. 114,468,085.11% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVROBIO Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and AVROBIO Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $173, and a 79.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.7% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats AVROBIO Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.