Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 66.81M -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,359,898.11% -34.9% -31.9% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,130,456,852.79% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 71.02% at a $164.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $14, while its potential upside is 156.88%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Ascendis Pharma A/S as far as analyst belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.