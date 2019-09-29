Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 2.41M -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,522,629.61% -34.9% -31.9% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 104,951,443.63% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $164.5, and a 71.02% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.