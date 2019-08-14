Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ascendis Pharma A/S and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.3. The Current Ratio of rival ARCA biopharma Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$169.33 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.1% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.83% are ARCA biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats ARCA biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.