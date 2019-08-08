Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $169.33, and a 48.40% upside potential. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 79.26% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.