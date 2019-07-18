Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Reaches $116.82 After 9.00% Up Move; Clark Estates Has Decreased Owens Ill (OI) Stake

Clark Estates Inc decreased Owens Ill Inc (OI) stake by 70% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Estates Inc sold 700,000 shares as Owens Ill Inc (OI)’s stock declined 11.21%. The Clark Estates Inc holds 300,000 shares with $5.69M value, down from 1.00 million last quarter. Owens Ill Inc now has $2.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.97. About 301,411 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Some Historical ASND News: 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – ASND: $ASND #Sohn2018 Oleg Nodelman; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial Officer; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Among 7 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma had 18 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 3 by Wedbush. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ASND in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Buy”. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Sunday, March 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Analysts await Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-1.30 earnings per share, down 96.97% or $0.64 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ascendis Pharma A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.80% EPS growth.

