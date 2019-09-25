Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Reaches $103.38 After 4.00% Down Move; Alyeska Investment Group LP Increased First Amern Finl (FAF) Holding By $10.19 Million

The stock of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.38% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.38. About 84,599 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 29/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $37; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial OfficerThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $4.92 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $99.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ASND worth $196.60M less.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) stake by 110.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 192,244 shares as First Amern Finl Corp (FAF)'s stock rose 2.12%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 366,880 shares with $19.70M value, up from 174,636 last quarter. First Amern Finl Corp now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 168,265 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company holds 59,751 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 14,369 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). State Street invested in 3.34M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 300 were accumulated by Asset Management One Com Ltd. Cambiar Investors Ltd has invested 0.07% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% or 504,744 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Management Grp accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,161 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has 0.04% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Cambridge Inv Advsr owns 4,801 shares. 248,378 are owned by Parametric Port Associate Lc. 45,219 were reported by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 74,590 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 69,744 shares to 2,975 valued at $814,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 1.37M shares and now owns 26,942 shares. Agnc Invt Corp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 17.67% above currents $59.49 stock price. First American Financial had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 1.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Among 4 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma has $22300 highest and $133 lowest target. $164.50’s average target is 59.12% above currents $103.38 stock price. Ascendis Pharma had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ASND in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, April 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Friday, May 31. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $14400 target. Wedbush maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $217 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $139 target in Friday, March 29 report.

Analysts await Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-1.35 EPS, down 43.62% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.40 actual EPS reported by Ascendis Pharma A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% EPS growth.