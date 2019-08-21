Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Forms $121.41 Double Top; Springowl Associates Upped By $323,400 Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 53.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 46,200 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 133,082 shares with $985,000 value, up from 86,882 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $370.82M valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 8,956 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) formed double top with $132.34 target or 9.00% above today’s $121.41 share price. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has $5.70B valuation. The stock increased 5.10% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 59,573 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – ASND: $ASND #Sohn2018 Oleg Nodelman; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 19/03/2018 Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF

Analysts await Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-1.32 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ascendis Pharma A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma has $22300 highest and $132 lowest target. $169.33’s average target is 39.47% above currents $121.41 stock price. Ascendis Pharma had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ASND in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133 target in Friday, April 5 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Monday, March 4. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14400 target in Friday, May 31 report. As per Sunday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Evercore initiated Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Monday, March 25. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $180 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 0% or 487,920 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Sei Com holds 0% or 58,911 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 197,402 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0.01% or 11,061 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt invested in 0.61% or 340,933 shares. Clearline Capital LP invested in 201,971 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 12,180 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 1.03M shares. Invesco has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 82,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 23,251 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 75,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Llc reported 52,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX).