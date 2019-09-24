Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11 while its Quick Ratio is 11. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $170.5, and a 57.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.2%. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 7 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.