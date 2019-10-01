Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.69 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,570,277.45% -34.9% -31.9% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,457,281,983.18% 0% -141.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.62 beta indicates that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 128.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Synthetic Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average target price is $173, while its potential upside is 79.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Synthetic Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 13.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.