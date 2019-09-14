Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Novavax Inc. 8 7.61 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. on the other hand, has 2.18 beta which makes it 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 64.38% at a $170.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -33.70% and its consensus price target is $4.19. Based on the data shown earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Novavax Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.7%. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Novavax Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.