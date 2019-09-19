Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparison side by side

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 684.70 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta and it is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $170.5, and a 58.32% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, which is potential -7.83% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascendis Pharma A/S looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.