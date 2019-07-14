Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 82.27 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Liquidia Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ascendis Pharma A/S and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 40.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $158.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors while 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -54.43% weaker performance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.