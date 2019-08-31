Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Ascendis Pharma A/S has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.90% -31.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S N/A 114 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $166.86, suggesting a potential upside of 48.94%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Ascendis Pharma A/S make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ascendis Pharma A/S and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s peers’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S’s rivals.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.