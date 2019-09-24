Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 and a Quick Ratio of 22.3. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average price target is $170.5, while its potential upside is 57.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.