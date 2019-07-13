Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -245.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 40.23% upside potential and an average target price of $158.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 10.7% respectively. Comparatively, 0.1% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2.61% -15.59% -28.31% -59.11% -89.81% -32.03%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.