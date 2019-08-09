Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 251.04 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ascendis Pharma A/S and Homology Medicines Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$169.33 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 48.68%. Competitively the consensus price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 122.22% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Homology Medicines Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 81.8%. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.