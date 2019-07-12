Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.26 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $158, while its potential upside is 42.15%. Competitively the consensus price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 26.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.