Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 -0.67 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 5 0.72 21.08M 0.27 21.25

Table 1 highlights Ascendis Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,029,993.50% -34.9% -31.9% Global Cord Blood Corporation 436,800,663.08% 0% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a 0.17 beta which is 83.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 while its Current Ratio is 22.3. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average target price of $173, and a 81.95% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.2% respectively. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).