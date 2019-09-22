Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

Both Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 117 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ascendis Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Geron Corporation’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. On the competitive side is, Geron Corporation which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ascendis Pharma A/S and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $170.5, and a 55.72% upside potential. Competitively Geron Corporation has an average price target of $3.67, with potential upside of 156.64%. The results provided earlier shows that Geron Corporation appears more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.