Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 114 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ascendis Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ascendis Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. Its competitor Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Ascendis Pharma A/S can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ascendis Pharma A/S and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential currently stands at 48.94% and an $166.86 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Edesa Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.