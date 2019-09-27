Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 11 0.00 176.99M -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cronos Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,359,898.11% -34.9% -31.9% Cronos Group Inc. 1,540,382,941.69% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s upside potential is 71.02% at a $164.5 average price target. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc.’s potential upside is 100.33% and its average price target is $18.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cronos Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.35% of Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cronos Group Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.