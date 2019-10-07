Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Comparing side by side

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 0.00 23.34M -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 33,342,707.16% -34.9% -31.9% CorMedix Inc. 302,723,735.41% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.3 and 22.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and CorMedix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 3 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.94% for Ascendis Pharma A/S with average target price of $173.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats CorMedix Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.