Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1177.55 N/A -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

22.3 and 22.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S. Its rival Aptorum Group Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aptorum Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$166.86 is Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 55.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 38.10% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.02%. Competitively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptorum Group Limited.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.