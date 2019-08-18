Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analysts See $-1.32 EPS; XAAR PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (XAARF) Shorts Decreased By 45.38%

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $-1.32 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.66 EPS. After having $-1.41 EPS previously, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s analysts see -6.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 104,625 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Appoints Thomas A. Larson as Chief Commercial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations; 24/04/2018 – ASND: $ASND #Sohn2018 Oleg Nodelman; 19/03/2018 Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 195.4 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 180.3 MLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.