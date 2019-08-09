Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analysts See $-1.32 EPS; Epr Properties (EPR) Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $-1.32 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.66 EPS. After having $-1.41 EPS previously, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s analysts see -6.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 15,282 shares traded. Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has risen 73.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ASND News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Ascendis Pharma A/S; 07/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Poster Presentation on TransCon PTH Phase 1 Trial at the European Congress of Endocrinology; 29/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $37; 08/05/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Dosing of First Subjects in Phase 1 Trial of TransCon CNP; 25/04/2018 – Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations; 23/04/2018 – NODELMAN SAYS ASCENDIS PHARMA WORTH $289/SHARE AT SOHN CONF; 24/04/2018 – ASND: $ASND #Sohn2018 Oleg Nodelman; 28/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – RARE DISEASE ENDOCRINOLOGY PIPELINE ADVANCES, WITH SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES ANTICIPATED OVER NEXT TWELVE MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S – CONTINUED EXECUTION AND ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED MILESTONES ACROSS 3 WHOLLY-OWNED CLINICAL PROGRAMS IN RARE ENDOCRINE DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – ASCENDIS PHARMA A/S ASND.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $50; RATING OUTPERFORM

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 161 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 121 sold and trimmed holdings in Epr Properties. The funds in our database now have: 62.05 million shares, down from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Epr Properties in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 94 Increased: 108 New Position: 53.

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.78 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 13,265 shares traded. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 146,700 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 31,105 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Co Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Among 6 analysts covering Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ascendis Pharma has $22300 highest and $132 lowest target. $169.33’s average target is 48.03% above currents $114.39 stock price. Ascendis Pharma had 16 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, May 31. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 4 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) rating on Sunday, March 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of ASND in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.