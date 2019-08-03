Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Green Valley Investors Increases Holding in Centene (CNC)

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 352,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 705,268 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 352,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 10.36% or $0.0378 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3269. About 2.36M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 14/03/2018 – ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7.0C TO 12C, EST. EPS 6.8C; 08/03/2018 – ascena retail group Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT; 17/05/2018 – Ascena Retail Group Names John Welborn Jr. to Board

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ASNA, BUD & TEVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announcement – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ascena Retail Group, Inc. â€“ ASNA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Pyxus International, Ascena Retail Group, Ra Medical, and ChinaCache International Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASNA, EROS, CTST and NFLX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

