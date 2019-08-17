Ascena Retail Group (Put) (ASNA) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $800,000; Washington Capital Management Increases Stake in Mylan N V (MYL)

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 5.36 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 02/04/2018 – Teva’s Copaxone Rises For 2nd Wk, Aubagio Advances: MS; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 27/03/2018 – Mylan Plans to Launch the Biosimilar in Europe in 2H; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin, Mylan Expect to Get Decision From EMA in 2H; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mylan Inc. Proposed Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (ASNA) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 62.36% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2473. About 2.72M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP-2018 AGREEMENT PROVIDES SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN WITH OPTIONAL INCREASE OF UP TO $200 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Stadium Capital Reports 9.8% Stake in Ascena Retail; 17/05/2018 – ascena retail group Announces Appointment to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Unveils St. Jude Garden Grown by LOFT in Celebration of More Than a Decade of Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ascena retail group, inc. Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 05/03/2018 ASCENA RETAIL 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c-Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 549,264 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $287.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ASNA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gru Inc reported 1.40 million shares stake. Citadel Advisors holds 62,806 shares. Pnc Fincl Group invested in 2,603 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 836,376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Hbk Lp reported 340,095 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa invested 1.55% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 42,728 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 72,754 shares. California-based Golden Gate Private Equity has invested 6.09% in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 3,976 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 368,386 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 264,869 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc owns 16.99M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95B and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,830 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 91 shares.