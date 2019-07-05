Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Touches $0.48 Low on Jul, 5; Indexiq Etf Trust IQ Standard and Poors High Yield Low Volatility (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Sellers Decreased By 14.29% Their Shorts

The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) reached all time low today, Jul, 5 and still has $0.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $94.94M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.46 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.80M less. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.0057 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 2.64M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 48.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ASNA News: 02/04/2018 – Lane Bryant And Catherines To Support Nationwide Children’s Hospital Through Give.Love.Share. Campaign; 05/03/2018 – RPT-ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 27, 2018, RECORDED TAX BENEFIT OF $22 MLN ON PRE-TAX LOSS OF $61 MLN; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – 2018 REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES A SENIOR SECURED ASSET BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $500 MLN; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $300 MLN IN COST SAVINGS BY JULY 2019; 14/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Ann Taylor Parent Ascena On Weak Operating Trends And Credit Metrics — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Sterling Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – ASCENA RETAIL GROUP – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ALSO MAY BE USED FOR ISSUANCE OF LETTERS OF CREDIT AND INCLUDES $200 MLN LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT; 15/05/2018 – Think Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Ascena Retail; 05/03/2018 – Ascena Retail 2Q Loss $39.3M; 17/05/2018 – ascena retail group Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $94.94 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.