Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Reaches $0.48 Yearly Low; Hub Group – Class A (HUBG) Shorts Up By 6.27%

The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.44 target or 7.00% below today's $0.48 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $94.15M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $0.44 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.59 million less. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.0097 during the last trading session, reaching $0.476. About 2.59M shares traded. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 48.26% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.69% the S&P500.

Hub Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HUBG) had an increase of 6.27% in short interest. HUBG's SI was 589,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.27% from 554,700 shares previously. With 312,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Hub Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:HUBG)'s short sellers to cover HUBG's short positions. The SI to Hub Group Inc – Class A's float is 1.83%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 44,355 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Ascena Retail Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 182.75 million shares or 4.89% less from 192.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,994 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 191,668 shares in its portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 28,549 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 190 shares. Stadium Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 19.23M shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2.20 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 179,633 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Management Lc invested in 14,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 24,722 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc owns 0% invested in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) for 228,150 shares. 5,000 were reported by Covington Cap Mngmt. Swiss Natl Bank reported 242,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 8,036 shares. Blackrock reported 26.10 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt accumulated 122,900 shares.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $94.15 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

More notable recent Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Consumer Sector Update for 06/21/2019: ASNA,KMX,SEAS,NAKD – Nasdaq" on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "After-Hours Earnings Report for June 10, 2019 : CASY, AZRE, ASNA, LAKE – Nasdaq" published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ascena Retail slumps after sales miss – Seeking Alpha" on June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Hub Group, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ack Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 175,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 20,961 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,822 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 98,097 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 1,270 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 171,526 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Blackrock accumulated 5.11M shares or 0.01% of the stock. 452,881 are held by Prudential Fincl Inc. Whitnell & Communications holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 37,983 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). 3,620 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Limited Com. 532 are owned by Glenmede Na. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 6,807 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 331,625 shares.

Hub Group, Inc., an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mode and Hub. It has a 6.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customersÂ’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances.