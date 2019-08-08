Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA) Reaches $0.31 52 Week Low; Cls Investments Has Trimmed By $987,753 Its Altria Group (MO) Stake

Cls Investments Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 81.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc sold 17,329 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 3,826 shares with $220,000 value, down from 21,155 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $88.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 3.13 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

The stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.28 target or 8.00% below today's $0.31 share price. The stock decreased 7.46% or $0.0247 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3062. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has declined 87.42% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of MO in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. The insider Sakkab Nabil Y bought 1,032 shares worth $52,033.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria +1.4% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) to report earnings on September, 23. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $60.57 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.