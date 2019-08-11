Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) and Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -1.74 0.00 Express Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascena Retail Group Inc. and Express Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -8.5% Express Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.91 shows that Ascena Retail Group Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Express Inc.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascena Retail Group Inc. Its rival Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Express Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ascena Retail Group Inc. and Express Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Express Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

$2.5 is Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 774.43%. On the other hand, Express Inc.’s potential upside is 145.00% and its average target price is $4.9. The information presented earlier suggests that Ascena Retail Group Inc. looks more robust than Express Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascena Retail Group Inc. and Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascena Retail Group Inc. -3.43% -21.96% -62.36% -81.72% -87.42% -82.3% Express Inc. 0.82% -8.52% -34.48% -54% -74.72% -51.66%

For the past year Express Inc. has weaker performance than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Express Inc. beats Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 490 primarily mall-based retail stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as 145 factory outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.