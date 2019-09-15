Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

As Auto Dealerships businesses, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 81 0.28 N/A 8.48 10.86 Group 1 Automotive Inc. 75 0.14 N/A 8.07 10.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Group 1 Automotive Inc. Group 1 Automotive Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Group 1 Automotive Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 35.4% 6.3% Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Group 1 Automotive Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Group 1 Automotive Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Group 1 Automotive Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -8.80% for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. with consensus price target of $91.5. Group 1 Automotive Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $88 consensus price target and a 1.31% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Group 1 Automotive Inc. is looking more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 1.77% 9.42% 16.29% 31.13% 30.42% 38.13% Group 1 Automotive Inc. -4.58% 1.72% 8.38% 37.62% 18.6% 59.26%

For the past year Asbury Automotive Group Inc. was less bullish than Group 1 Automotive Inc.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. beats Group 1 Automotive Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 20 towns in the United Kingdom; and in metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 210 franchises, 159 dealership locations, and 38 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.