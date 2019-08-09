Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) are two firms in the Auto Dealerships that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 77 0.26 N/A 8.48 10.86 Carvana Co. 57 4.65 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Carvana Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 35.4% 6.3% Carvana Co. 0.00% -124% -7.8%

Liquidity

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carvana Co. are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Carvana Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Carvana Co. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Carvana Co. 1 2 1 2.25

The downside potential is -1.54% for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. with average target price of $91.5. On the other hand, Carvana Co.’s potential downside is -34.46% and its average target price is $47.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Carvana Co.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Carvana Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 1.77% 9.42% 16.29% 31.13% 30.42% 38.13% Carvana Co. -2.46% -3.12% -10.09% 70.36% 54.57% 94.31%

For the past year Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has weaker performance than Carvana Co.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Carvana Co.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Carvana Co. operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. It purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles to customers through its Website. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.