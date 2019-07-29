Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Reaches $94.18 After 3.00% Up Move; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Rpm International (RPM) Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Rpm International Inc (RPM) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 152,250 shares as Rpm International Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.29M shares with $74.90 million value, down from 1.44M last quarter. Rpm International Inc now has $8.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.77. About 240,595 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend

The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.23% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $94.18. About 117,275 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.83B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $97.01 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ABG worth $54.90M more.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00 million for 18.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) stake by 594,835 shares to 1.81 million valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 181,085 shares and now owns 931,125 shares. Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 272,990 are owned by Philadelphia Trust Communication. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 668,780 are held by Raymond James And. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Co has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 39,874 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Dubuque Bank Trust holds 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 86 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Barclays Public Limited reported 0% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De holds 55,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Ins Company has invested 1.68% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Tiedemann Lc holds 19,231 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc has 0.05% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 81,350 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 57,628 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.07 million activity. 6,000 shares were sold by DELOACH THOMAS C JR, worth $420,000 on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.89 million for 10.19 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 21,031 shares. Macquarie Grp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 7,258 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Street accumulated 622,271 shares. Sei Invests has 8,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium reported 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 95,715 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 14,975 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 184,921 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 0.06% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 69,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 24,464 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 26,999 shares.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asbury Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) CEO David Hult on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 6. The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.