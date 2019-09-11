Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Reaches $100.75 52-Week High; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 12 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold their positions in Sprague Resources LP. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) hit a new 52-week high and has $109.82 target or 9.00% above today’s $100.75 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.90B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $109.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $171.36M more. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $100.75. About 5,650 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 18,849 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 26.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.40 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprague Resources LP Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sprague Resources: Unsustainable Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sprague Resources LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 4,922 shares. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). 250,595 are owned by Bank Of America Corp De. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 23,997 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 46,666 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Com reported 3,913 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,734 shares. 6,600 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 12,416 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 14,308 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp owns 0.06% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 69,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 570,889 shares.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.98M for 10.58 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Uber Cannibal Stocks Underperform but Continue to Buy Back Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ABG) 33% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.